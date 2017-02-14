Former champion swimmer Hackett detai...

Former champion swimmer Hackett detained in latest trouble

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Olympic swimming gold medalist Grant Hackett was detained by police on Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday after his father called for help. Hackett's brother, Craig, said the family was struggling to cope with the 36-year-old retired swimmer's mental health issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season 1 hr VictoryPhartzz 3
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... 1 hr RelieverPhartzz 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 1 hr ToughPhartzz 91
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr 20Pharts 32,741
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 13 hr HisPharts 97
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 13 hr Can phart 4
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) 20 hr BankPhartss 14
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,909,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC