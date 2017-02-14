Former champion swimmer Hackett detained in latest trouble
" Olympic swimming gold medalist Grant Hackett was detained by police on Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday after his father called for help. Hackett's brother, Craig, said the family was struggling to cope with the 36-year-old retired swimmer's mental health issues.
