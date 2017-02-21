Footballer Jack Tuohy, who is charged with sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl

An ex-Oldham Athletic footballer took sexual advantage of a 14-year-old girl who had "a crush" on him after he "bullied" her into meeting up, a jury has heard. Jack Tuohy first met the "football mad" teenager at a schools' tournament hosted by the English Football League One club in 2015 before he went on to commit sexual offences against her later the same year, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.