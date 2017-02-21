Footballer Jack Tuohy, who is charged with sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl
An ex-Oldham Athletic footballer took sexual advantage of a 14-year-old girl who had "a crush" on him after he "bullied" her into meeting up, a jury has heard. Jack Tuohy first met the "football mad" teenager at a schools' tournament hosted by the English Football League One club in 2015 before he went on to commit sexual offences against her later the same year, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was told.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|HeardPharts
|122
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|4 hr
|TrumpsPhartsx
|99
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|10 hr
|EspeciallyPhartss
|20
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|WakPhartzs
|32,754
|This college run sports discussion show is fant...
|13 hr
|DefinitelyPharts
|2
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Mon
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ...
|Sun
|LongPhart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC