Floyd Mayweather says he is 'happily retired' amid Conor McGregor fight rumours

13 hrs ago

Five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather, who has previously stated he would only return to the ring to fight the Irishman, said he was "happily retired" in posts shared on his social media pages. MMA star McGregor has obtained a boxing license as part of his pursuit of a cross-sport showdown with Mayweather, who holds a 49-0 record and has not fought since September 2015.

Chicago, IL

