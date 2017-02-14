Floyd Mayweather says he is 'happily retired' amid Conor McGregor fight rumours
Five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather, who has previously stated he would only return to the ring to fight the Irishman, said he was "happily retired" in posts shared on his social media pages. MMA star McGregor has obtained a boxing license as part of his pursuit of a cross-sport showdown with Mayweather, who holds a 49-0 record and has not fought since September 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|44 min
|MyPhartss
|89
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|BankPhartss
|14
|Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB T...
|6 hr
|Names phartz
|3
|Reinhardt University plans vigil for ex-NFLer Q...
|6 hr
|Plans phartz
|2
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|6 hr
|After phartz
|2
|White House visit getting complicated
|7 hr
|SuperPharts
|4
|Double-murder trial for ex-NFL star Aaron Herna...
|7 hr
|DoublePharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC