Flames acquire Stone from Coyotes
The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Calgary's third-round pick in 2017 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2018, the Flames announced Monday. The Coyotes will get that fifth-round pick if Stone agrees to re-sign with the Flames during the offseason.
