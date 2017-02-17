Flames acquire Stone from Coyotes

Flames acquire Stone from Coyotes

8 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Calgary's third-round pick in 2017 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2018, the Flames announced Monday. The Coyotes will get that fifth-round pick if Stone agrees to re-sign with the Flames during the offseason.

