Fernando Alonso reveals Mercedes talks
The 35-year-old, who won the last of his two titles with Renault more than one decade ago, is entering the final year of his contract at McLaren. Alonso, who together with new team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne - hired to replace Jenson Button following his retirement - took the wraps off their new McLaren on Friday, is widely regarded as one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe
|29 min
|BehindPharts
|7
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|52 min
|FakePharts
|128
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|2 hr
|ErasPhartzz
|24
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Little Phart
|17
|El Dorado HS boy's basketball team sanctioned f... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|ContactPhartsx
|235
|Manning rallies Giants past Cowboys, 37-34 (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Fart Arrogantly
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC