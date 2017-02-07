Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as new offensive coordinator
The move was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of SF 49ers. Sarkisian took over as Alabama's offensive coordinator in the national championship game, but his tenure with the Crimson Tide stunningly lasted only one contest.
