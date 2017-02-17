Ex-Cardinal Floyd pleads guilty, gets...

Ex-Cardinal Floyd pleads guilty, gets 24 days in jail

New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to second offense extreme drunken driving and been sentenced to 24 days in jail. He also was sentenced to 96 days home confinement and will be required to wear GPS and alcohol monitoring devices during that time.

