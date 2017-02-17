Ex-Cardinal Floyd pleads guilty, gets 24 days in jail
New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to second offense extreme drunken driving and been sentenced to 24 days in jail. He also was sentenced to 96 days home confinement and will be required to wear GPS and alcohol monitoring devices during that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|15 hr
|CatchingPhartz
|99
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|17 hr
|MaybePhartzz
|18
|Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f...
|Fri
|700Pharts
|4
|KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season
|Thu
|VictoryPhartzz
|3
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Thu
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Thu
|ToughPhartzz
|91
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC