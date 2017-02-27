Eric Dier stands up for Dele Alli aft...

Eric Dier stands up for Dele Alli after red card

8 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Eric Dier says Dele Alli's mistake against Gent will not be his last but believes the Tottenham midfielder proved his mettle by bouncing back against Stoke. Alli came under fire after being sent off for a rash tackle versus Gent last week as 10-man Spurs drew 2-2 and crashed out of the Europa League.

