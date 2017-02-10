Eric Dier: Spurs have plenty to learn
Defender Eric Dier admits Tottenham still have a lot to learn after their bid to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea suffered a major blow at Anfield. Two goals in quick succession by Sadio Mane in the opening 20 minutes consigned Mauricio Pochettino's side to their first defeat in two months and handed a significant advantage to their London rivals.
