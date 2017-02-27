England call-up for Surrey bowler Tom Curran
Surrey bowler Tom Curran has been added to England's squad to tour the West Indies as cover for Jake Ball. With Nottinghamshire star Ball due for a scan on a knee injury, Curran has been called in as cover by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the three one-day internationals in the Caribbean starting on Friday.
