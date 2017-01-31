England batsman Joe Root calls for DRS to be introduced in T20 cricket
England will make one final effort to leave India on a winning note in the Twenty20 series decider in Bangalore, a game Joe Root hopes will be one of the last to take place without DRS reviews. India won the Test leg 4-0 before Christmas and edged the 50-over matches 2-1 but there is precious little to pick between the sides as they go into the last clash of the tour at 1-1 in the shortest format.
