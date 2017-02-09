Ed Woodward does not expect major changes to Manchester United squad this summer

Ed Woodward has promised to keep improving Manchester United's squad, although the executive vice-chairman has said this summer's transfer window will not see the same "churn" of players. United have splurged vast amounts on new players since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, including last summer's world-record acquisition of Paul Pogba after deals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.