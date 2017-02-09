Ed Woodward does not expect major changes to Manchester United squad this summer
Ed Woodward has promised to keep improving Manchester United's squad, although the executive vice-chairman has said this summer's transfer window will not see the same "churn" of players. United have splurged vast amounts on new players since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, including last summer's world-record acquisition of Paul Pogba after deals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|28 min
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen...
|5 hr
|JustPhartss
|2
|The media have abandoned impartiality in their ...
|11 hr
|Fourthphartsc
|14
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|11 hr
|BakePhart
|9
|Top 5 Raiders 2017 team draft, free agency need...
|11 hr
|MapPhartz
|6
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|12 hr
|TruePhartzx
|6
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|17 hr
|MultiplePhartss
|189
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC