Ed Woodward does not expect major changes to Manchester United squad this summer

14 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

Ed Woodward has promised to keep improving Manchester United's squad, although the executive vice-chairman has said this summer's transfer window will not see the same "churn" of players. United have splurged vast amounts on new players since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, including last summer's world-record acquisition of Paul Pogba after deals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly.

