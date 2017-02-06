Dragic leads Heat to 11th straight win, 115-113 over Wolves
Goran Dragic scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to their 11th straight victory, 115-113 over the Minnesota Timberwolves Dragic leads Heat to 11th straight win, 115-113 over Wolves Goran Dragic scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to their 11th straight victory, 115-113 over the Minnesota Timberwolves Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kH7HgV Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, left, of Slovenia, shoots of of his seven game three-point shots over Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Heat won 115- 113.
