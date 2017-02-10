Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike ...

Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In an Oct. 18, 2012, file photo Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, left, and general manager Dave Dombrowski, lift the William Harridge Trophy after their team won the American League championship series against the New York Yankees at Game 4, in Detroit. Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 46 min Sam 46
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) 15 hr CrunchyPharts 10
News Tight end Campbell likely to become free agent (Mar '06) 19 hr TightPhartzz 2
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) 19 hr Brand New Phart 2
News Graffanino agrees to Red Sox deal (Jan '06) 19 hr RedPharts 2
News Molik will be back when she's ready (Jan '06) 19 hr ShesPharts 2
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) 19 hr FanPharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,767,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC