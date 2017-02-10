Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87

In an Oct. 18, 2012, file photo Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, left, and general manager Dave Dombrowski, lift the William Harridge Trophy after their team won the American League championship series against the New York Yankees at Game 4, in Detroit. Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.