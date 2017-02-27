DeRozan's jumper, 37 points lead Rapt...

DeRozan's jumper, 37 points lead Raptors past Knicks, 92-91

DeMar DeRozan made a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining, finishing with 37 points and leading the Toronto Raptors to a 92-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night. The Raptors won their fourth in a row, doing it with DeRozan and defence after learning earlier in the day that All-Star Kyle Lowry will have right wrist surgery that could sideline him the rest of the regular season.

