DeRozan's jumper, 37 points lead Raptors past Knicks, 92-91
DeMar DeRozan made a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining, finishing with 37 points and leading the Toronto Raptors to a 92-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night. The Raptors won their fourth in a row, doing it with DeRozan and defence after learning earlier in the day that All-Star Kyle Lowry will have right wrist surgery that could sideline him the rest of the regular season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|55 min
|StallPhartzz
|230
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|57 min
|MorePhartzz
|204
|3some (May '16)
|6 hr
|Some pharts
|5
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|ItPhartss
|70
|Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract
|16 hr
|AnimalPhartx
|4
|College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi...
|16 hr
|WhodaPhartx
|9
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|19 hr
|JustPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC