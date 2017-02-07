Denis Shapovalov relieved Davis Cup umpire Arnaud Gabas escaped serious injury
Denis Shapovalov has admitted he would never have been able to forgive himself if Davis Cup umpire Arnaud Gabas had been seriously injured by his ball-blasting antics on Sunday. Shapovalov was immediately defaulted against Great Britain's Kyle Edmund after angrily striking a ball, which then inadvertently caught Gabas in the eye.
