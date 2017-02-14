David Willey ruled out of England ODI tour of West Indies after shoulder surgery
England all-rounder David Willey has been ruled out of the upcoming one-day tour of the West Indies after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old managed just two overs in England's one-day international win over India on January 22 before a problem with his left shoulder forced him from the field and ruled the left-armer out of the subsequent Twenty20 series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double-murder trial for ex-NFL star Aaron Herna...
|1 hr
|TrialPhartsz
|2
|White House visit getting complicated
|1 hr
|GettingPhartsz
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Only farts
|32,737
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|3 hr
|Interestingphart
|80
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|3 hr
|CardboardPhart
|200
|NASCAR announces another format change
|6 hr
|OnePharts
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|AnyPhartz
|20
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC