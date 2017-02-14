David Willey ruled out of England ODI...

David Willey ruled out of England ODI tour of West Indies after shoulder surgery

England all-rounder David Willey has been ruled out of the upcoming one-day tour of the West Indies after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old managed just two overs in England's one-day international win over India on January 22 before a problem with his left shoulder forced him from the field and ruled the left-armer out of the subsequent Twenty20 series.

