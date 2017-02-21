David Moyes relishing his Everton ret...

David Moyes relishing his Everton return with Sunderland

Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

Sunderland boss David Moyes believes his Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman still has some way to go if he is to match his own achievements during an 11-year reign at Goodison Park. Moyes returns to his former club on Saturday for only the second time since departing for Manchester United in 2013, having capped his reign by leading them into the Champions League in 2005.

