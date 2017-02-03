Dan Evans gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup clash in Ottawa
Dan Evans played the role of British number one with aplomb to beat 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov for his first ever victory in a live rubber in the Davis Cup World Group. It was more than three years since Evans' last win of any kind in the competition but he maintained the momentum of the best period of his career to triumph 6-3 6-3 6-4 and give the visitors a 1-0 lead over Canada in Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|2 hr
|BakersPharts
|2
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|11 hr
|BringPhartss
|31
|NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla...
|20 hr
|SatisfyingPharts
|3
|Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern...
|20 hr
|CoachPharts
|2
|Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc...
|20 hr
|TinyPharts
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Thu
|CatPharrts
|176
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Thu
|PuttingPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC