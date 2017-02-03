Dan Evans gave Great Britain a 1-0 le...

Dan Evans gave Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup clash in Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Dan Evans played the role of British number one with aplomb to beat 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov for his first ever victory in a live rubber in the Davis Cup World Group. It was more than three years since Evans' last win of any kind in the competition but he maintained the momentum of the best period of his career to triumph 6-3 6-3 6-4 and give the visitors a 1-0 lead over Canada in Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... 2 hr BakersPharts 2
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 11 hr BringPhartss 31
News NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla... 20 hr SatisfyingPharts 3
News Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern... 20 hr CoachPharts 2
News Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc... 20 hr TinyPharts 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Thu CatPharrts 176
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Thu PuttingPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC