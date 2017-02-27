Dan Evans continues fine form in Duba...

Dan Evans continues fine form in Dubai Duty Free Championships

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

Dan Evans continued his fine form in 2017 with victory over Dustin Brown in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. The British number two took a break after helping Great Britain to victory over Canada in the Davis Cup three weeks ago, which came on the back of a first ATP Tour final in Sydney and a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 41 min Geno 235
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... 55 min WorthPhartzs 2
SR22 Scam/ Insurance Fraud (Mar '15) 4 hr PonziPhartss 3
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 10 hr MorePhartzz 204
3some (May '16) 15 hr Some pharts 5
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 18 hr ItPhartss 70
News Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract Mon AnimalPhartx 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC