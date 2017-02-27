Dan Evans continues fine form in Dubai Duty Free Championships
Dan Evans continued his fine form in 2017 with victory over Dustin Brown in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. The British number two took a break after helping Great Britain to victory over Canada in the Davis Cup three weeks ago, which came on the back of a first ATP Tour final in Sydney and a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
