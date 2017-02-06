Cook steps down as England test captain

Cook steps down as England test captain

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain but plans to carry on as a player, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday. Cook, who was appointed captain in 2012, led England in 59 tests, which includes Ashes victories at home in 2013 and 2015 as well as series wins in India and South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The War on Potholes: It's late winter, and the ... 12 min OurPharts 8
News Could Brady be best ever? 14 min WormPharts 8
News Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se... 18 min Buggers zi Pioila... 3
News Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u... 18 min MeasurablePharts 9
Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE? 47 min DustPhartsx 3
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 49 min GroupPhartsx 180
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) 6 hr GreatPphartz 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC