Cook steps down as England test captain
Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain but plans to carry on as a player, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday. Cook, who was appointed captain in 2012, led England in 59 tests, which includes Ashes victories at home in 2013 and 2015 as well as series wins in India and South Africa.
