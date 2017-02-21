Coach John Herdman picks young squad to defend Algarve Cup in Portugal
Captain Christine Sinclair leads a young roster featuring seven teenagers as Canada looks to defend its title at the Algarve Cup. John Herdman's fourth-ranked team leaves Thursday for Portugal and the 12-nation tournament that runs March 1-8.
