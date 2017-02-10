Claudio Ranieri insists he remains the right man for Leicester as worries grow
The champions suffered a fifth straight Premier League defeat at Swansea on Sunday as first-half goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson saw the Welsh club boost their own survival hopes, climbing above Leicester in the table. The 2-0 defeat leaves Ranieri's team just one place and one point above the bottom three and increased the chances of them becoming the first defending champions to be relegated since Manchester City in 1938.
