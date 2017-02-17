Clark and Kelly among four planned ad...

Clark and Kelly among four planned additions to Leafs Legends Row

In a pre-game ceremony Saturday evening, the Maple Leafs announced plans to build monuments for Wendel Clark, Red Kelly, Frank Mahovlich and Charlie Conacher. The team has been honouring franchise greats as part of the club's centennial season.

