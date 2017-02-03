Chris Eubank Jnr ground down Renold Quinlan in London

Chris Eubank Jnr has moved into contention for a world title fight later this year after stopping Australia's Renold Quinlan in 10 rounds at London's Olympia. The victory - in his maiden fight at super-middleweight and the first on the new ITV Box Office platform - saw the 27-year-old win the lightly regarded IBO belt he claims should be treated as a true world title.

