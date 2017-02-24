Canucks' Troy Stecher diagnosed with mumps
Troy Stecher diagnosed with mumps, other Canucks players show symptoms Team said Chris Tanev, Nikita Tryamkin, Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have shown symptoms. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mglnAR VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher has been diagnosed with mumps and several other players have shown symptoms of the highly contagious virus.
