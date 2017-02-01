Calgary Flames take it outside, will practise in NYC's Central Park
The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park's north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will don their equipment at their hotel and bus over to the rink and back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|9 hr
|CatPharrts
|176
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|10 hr
|UpPhartzz
|22
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|12 hr
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|15 hr
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against Russia
|15 hr
|ReturnsPhartz
|2
|Florida's Manatees Predict Different Super Bowl...
|15 hr
|SoapPhartszs
|11
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|18 hr
|WrongPhartzz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC