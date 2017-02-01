Calgary Flames take it outside, will ...

Calgary Flames take it outside, will practise in NYC's Central Park

13 hrs ago

The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park's north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will don their equipment at their hotel and bus over to the rink and back.

Chicago, IL

