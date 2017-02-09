Bruins to host Sharks as scheduled despite snow storm
The Boston Bruins game with the San Jose Sharks will be played as scheduled on Thursday night despite a snow storm that blanketed the New England region Bruins to host Sharks as scheduled despite snow storm The Boston Bruins game with the San Jose Sharks will be played as scheduled on Thursday night despite a snow storm that blanketed the New England region Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k9eb3H BOSTON - The San Jose Sharks-Boston Bruins game will be played as scheduled Thursday night despite a snow storm that blanketed the New England region. The Bruins say they asked the NHL to postpone the game as blizzard conditions left more than a foot of snow in Boston and surrounding areas.
