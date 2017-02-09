Bruins to host Sharks as scheduled de...

Bruins to host Sharks as scheduled despite snow storm

The Boston Bruins game with the San Jose Sharks will be played as scheduled on Thursday night despite a snow storm that blanketed the New England region. The Bruins say they asked the NHL to postpone the game as blizzard conditions left more than a foot of snow in Boston and surrounding areas.

