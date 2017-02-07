Boucher has unique punishment for Sen...

Boucher has unique punishment for Senators after lacklustre 6-0 loss to Blues

Read more: Lethbridge Herald

The Senators head coach made every Ottawa player sit in the locker-room and answer questions from the media - a rarity in the NHL - after a 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. It was the first time in years every player was sitting in his stall as media walked into the dressing room for post-game availability.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,360

