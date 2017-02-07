Boucher has unique punishment for Senators after lacklustre 6-0 loss to Blues
The Senators head coach made every Ottawa player sit in the locker-room and answer questions from the media - a rarity in the NHL - after a 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. It was the first time in years every player was sitting in his stall as media walked into the dressing room for post-game availability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy
|18 min
|gail j
|1
|Fourth annual Pedalfest to take place tomorrow ... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|PedalPharters
|4
|People's Forum (Jan '06)
|2 hr
|ThrowPhartings
|2
|Now Grossman knows what not to do (Jan '06)
|2 hr
|RexPhartings
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|2 hr
|Phart Violently
|2
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|Phart Athletically
|9
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|3 hr
|GamePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC