Bob Howden will become president of British Cycling after being replaced as chairman

3 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

British Cycling's plan to move forward after a period of intense scrutiny took further shape on Thursday with the announcement of former Jaguar and Volkswagen boss Jonathan Browning as its new chairman. Browning, 57, was added to the governing body's board two years ago as a non-executive director and now becomes its first independent leader, replacing Bob Howden, who will continue as president.

Chicago, IL

