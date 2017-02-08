Bob Howden will become president of British Cycling after being replaced as chairman
British Cycling's plan to move forward after a period of intense scrutiny took further shape on Thursday with the announcement of former Jaguar and Volkswagen boss Jonathan Browning as its new chairman. Browning, 57, was added to the governing body's board two years ago as a non-executive director and now becomes its first independent leader, replacing Bob Howden, who will continue as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|1 hr
|MultiplePhartss
|189
|High time Kashmir issue gets resolved, says Sha...
|17 hr
|Couplepharts
|4
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|17 hr
|Getspharts
|2
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|19 hr
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|19 hr
|HopingPharts
|79
|Joy
|22 hr
|SawPhartce
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Trojan
|32,729
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC