Ben Stokes will be well paid for his IPL commitments

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will earn A 1.7million for playing in the Indian Premier League after being signed by the Rising Pune Supergiants. The 25-year-old, recently named England's Test vice-captain, became the highest-paid overseas player in the competition's history as he prepares to take part in the 20-over event for the first time.

