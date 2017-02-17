Ben Stokes will be well paid for his ...

Ben Stokes will be well paid for his IPL commitments

Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will earn A 1.7million for playing in the Indian Premier League after being signed by the Rising Pune Supergiants. The 25-year-old, recently named England's Test vice-captain, became the highest-paid overseas player in the competition's history as he prepares to take part in the 20-over event for the first time.

Chicago, IL

