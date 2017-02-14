Ben Stokes hoping to help England fans fall in love with team again
Ben Stokes sent a Valentine's Day message to England's fans promising he and new captain Joe Root would make the country fall in love with the team again. After almost five years of Alastair Cook's leadership, England are entering a new era with two of their most exciting and charismatic players to the fore.
