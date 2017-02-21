Ben Stokes endures remarkably mixed d...

Ben Stokes endures remarkably mixed day as England's tour starts with win

Read more: Bury Times

Ben Stokes endured a remarkably mixed first day on England's tour of the West Indies as one of four batsmen to hit half-centuries only to then also serve up a bizarre over which cost 23 runs in the comfortable victory over a UWI Vice-Chancellor's XI. Eoin Morgan , like Jason Roy and Joe Root before him, failed to cash in three figures in this first of two warm-up matches at Warner Park but the captain's six fours and six sixes helped to set the inexperienced hosts a daunting target of 379 for eight, which proved beyond them despite Test batsman Chadwick Walton's memorable innings of 121.

Chicago, IL

