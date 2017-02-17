Badminton has seen its funding cut despite medal success for Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge in Rio
UK Sport bosses have denied being "brutal" in their choices about which sports to back with public money for Tokyo 2020 and warned that the funding landscape is only going to get tougher. Seven Olympic and Paralympic sports discovered on Monday that their attempts to overturn a UK Sport decision in December not to fund them for the next four years had failed.
