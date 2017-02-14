Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Pat...

Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

More than a week after the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, an Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Zoo Atlanta says on its Facebook page that it had a bet with Rhode Island's Roger Williams Park Zoo that called for the loser to name a baby animal after the winning team's star quarterback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double-murder trial for ex-NFL star Aaron Herna... 1 hr TrialPhartsz 2
News White House visit getting complicated 1 hr GettingPhartsz 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Only farts 32,737
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 3 hr Interestingphart 80
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 3 hr CardboardPhart 200
News NASCAR announces another format change 6 hr OnePharts 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) 9 hr AnyPhartz 20
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC