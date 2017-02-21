As trade rumors swirl, George gets back to work with Pacers
With rumors swirling about George's future and the NBA's trade deadline set for 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, the four-time All-Star tried to tamp down speculation by staying focused on his current job. "I've got a team to turn around in the second half, and that's what I'm committed to," he said Wednesday after an evening practice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
