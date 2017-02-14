Arsene Wenger risks ire of Arsenal fans after selecting David Ospina in Munich
Arsene Wenger will risk the ire of Arsenal supporters after deciding to play David Ospina rather than Petr Cech in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Cech, the only previous winner of the competition in the Arsenal ranks, will be warming the bench at the Allianz Arena - the venue for his Champions League success with Chelsea - as Wenger sticks by Colombia international Ospina.
