Arsene Wenger risks ire of Arsenal fa...

Arsene Wenger risks ire of Arsenal fans after selecting David Ospina in Munich

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Arsene Wenger will risk the ire of Arsenal supporters after deciding to play David Ospina rather than Petr Cech in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Cech, the only previous winner of the competition in the Arsenal ranks, will be warming the bench at the Allianz Arena - the venue for his Champions League success with Chelsea - as Wenger sticks by Colombia international Ospina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 11 min Buffalo Bull 86
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) 2 hr BankPhartss 14
News Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB T... 3 hr Names phartz 3
News Reinhardt University plans vigil for ex-NFLer Q... 3 hr Plans phartz 2
News Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft... 3 hr After phartz 2
News White House visit getting complicated 4 hr SuperPharts 4
News Double-murder trial for ex-NFL star Aaron Herna... 4 hr DoublePharts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,886,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC