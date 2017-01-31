Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal to sharpen up mentally after Watford defeat

Arsene Wenger questioned whether his Arsenal side were "mentally ready" after a home defeat to Watford saw their slender Premier League title hopes take another hit. The Gunners slipped to third in the table, nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea, as early goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney set Watford up for a shock victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

