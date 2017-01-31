Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal to sha...

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal to sharpen up mentally after Watford defeat

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Arsene Wenger questioned whether his Arsenal side were "mentally ready" after a home defeat to Watford saw their slender Premier League title hopes take another hit. The Gunners slipped to third in the table, nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea, as early goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney set Watford up for a shock victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Bowl at the Open Door Mission (Feb '08) 17 hr MissionPharts 19
News Column: A preview of things to expect during Su... 20 hr DuringPharts 3
News National Signing Day 2017: What To Watch For On... 20 hr NationalPharts 4
News NFL legends star in Super Bowl spot (Jan '15) Tue SuperPharts 5
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) Tue TakenPharts 66
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue TravelPharts 170
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech Mon SayPharts 94
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC