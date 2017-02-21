Arsenal announce increase in football...

Arsenal announce increase in football turnover to 191.1million

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

Arsenal have announced half-year results which show a record investment in players of some A 110.5million and an increase in football turnover to A 191.1million. The figures for the parent holding company of the Premier League club are for the six months ending November 30 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 2 hr OhPhartzs 138
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez 3 hr SignPhartc 2
News Huron Aggies defeat Coalinga Oilers in two games (May '08) 4 hr EatPhartss 46
News Goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe 8 hr BehindPharts 7
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 10 hr ErasPhartzz 24
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) 12 hr Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) 12 hr Little Phart 17
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC