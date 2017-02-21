Arsenal announce increase in football turnover to 191.1million
Arsenal have announced half-year results which show a record investment in players of some A 110.5million and an increase in football turnover to A 191.1million. The figures for the parent holding company of the Premier League club are for the six months ending November 30 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|2 hr
|OhPhartzs
|138
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|3 hr
|SignPhartc
|2
|Huron Aggies defeat Coalinga Oilers in two games (May '08)
|4 hr
|EatPhartss
|46
|Goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe
|8 hr
|BehindPharts
|7
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|10 hr
|ErasPhartzz
|24
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Little Phart
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC