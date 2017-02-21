Antonio Conte visits Eddie Jones to tap into winning mentality
Jones has won all 15 of his Tests in charge since reviving England following their World Cup exit, while Conte has similarly rejuvenated the Blues during his first season in English football. Chelsea enter this weekend's fixtures with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, having finished 10th last term in defence of the 2014-15 title won under Jose Mourinho.
