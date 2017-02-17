Antonio Conte pleased with fringe players as Chelsea beat Wolves

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, right, praised the impact of the likes of John Terry, left, in the FA Cup win at Wolves Terry's only starts since September have been in the cup competitions as Chelsea have established an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League. But the 36-year-old captain was part of a strong defensive showing as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

