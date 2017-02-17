Anthony Davis breaks All-Star game points record as West win
Anthony Davis broke the record for most points in the NBA All-Star game as the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192-182. New Orleans Pelicans star Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain's 55-year record by scoring 52 points in his home arena.
