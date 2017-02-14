Angel Di Maria wants Champions League...

Angel Di Maria wants Champions League trophy after hammering Barcelona

Angel Di Maria has set his sights on lifting the Champions League trophy after Paris St Germain thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash. Di Maria turned in a man-of-the-match display on his 29th birthday, opening the scoring with a precise free-kick and bending home a second in the second half at Parc des Princes.

