Angel Di Maria wants Champions League trophy after hammering Barcelona

Angel Di Maria has set his sights on lifting the Champions League trophy after Paris St Germain thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash. Di Maria turned in a man-of-the-match display on his 29th birthday, opening the scoring with a precise free-kick and bending home a second in the second half at Parc des Princes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.