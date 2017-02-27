Andy Murray wins in first match since...

Andy Murray wins in first match since shock Australian Open defeat

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Andy Murray brushed off the rust with a straight-sets win over Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. The world number one was playing a singles match for the first time since his shock loss to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open five weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 1 hr B phartss 245
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... 5 hr WorthPhartzs 2
SR22 Scam/ Insurance Fraud (Mar '15) 9 hr PonziPhartss 3
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 15 hr MorePhartzz 204
3some (May '16) 20 hr Some pharts 5
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 23 hr ItPhartss 70
News Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract Mon AnimalPhartx 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC