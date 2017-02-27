Andy Murray wins in first match since shock Australian Open defeat
Andy Murray brushed off the rust with a straight-sets win over Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. The world number one was playing a singles match for the first time since his shock loss to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open five weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|B phartss
|245
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|5 hr
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|SR22 Scam/ Insurance Fraud (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|PonziPhartss
|3
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|15 hr
|MorePhartzz
|204
|3some (May '16)
|20 hr
|Some pharts
|5
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|23 hr
|ItPhartss
|70
|Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract
|Mon
|AnimalPhartx
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC