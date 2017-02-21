Andy Murray ready for return in Dubai...

Andy Murray ready for return in Dubai despite bout of shingles

7 hrs ago

Andy Murray insists he is "fit and raring to go" at the Dubai Tennis Championships having overcome a bout of shingles during a five-week lay-off. The world number one has not played since a shock fourth-round exit to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open, and revealed he contracted shingles on returning from Melbourne.

