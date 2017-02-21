Andre Ayew rescues a point for West Ham at Watford
Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to rescue a point for West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Watford. The Hammers were trailing to Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty until Ghana forward Ayew tucked in the rebound after Michail Antonio's shot had hit both posts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giggs: EFL Cup final win key for developing Man...
|1 hr
|CupPhartsc
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|1 hr
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Kawhi Leonard scores 21 points as Spurs topple ...
|1 hr
|TopplePhartsc
|1
|Ex Longhorns RB Ricky Williams opening gym wher... (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Pot Head Phart
|4
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Burger Phart
|4
|Miko Grimes say Brent wanted out of Miami (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Pigskin Phart
|3
|Anthems around the NFL: Peters raises fist, fou...
|5 hr
|Phart Footballs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC