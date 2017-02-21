Andre Ayew rescues a point for West H...

Andre Ayew rescues a point for West Ham at Watford

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to rescue a point for West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Watford. The Hammers were trailing to Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty until Ghana forward Ayew tucked in the rebound after Michail Antonio's shot had hit both posts.

