Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists he did not mean to back an anti-Arsene Wenger tweet

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to be mortified after 'liking' a tweet which called for Arsene Wenger to leave the Gunners. He inadvertently pressed the heart-shaped 'like' button on a post by Arsenal Fan TV, which read "Wenger needs to go".

