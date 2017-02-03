Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists he did not mean to back an anti-Arsene Wenger tweet
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to be mortified after 'liking' a tweet which called for Arsene Wenger to leave the Gunners. He inadvertently pressed the heart-shaped 'like' button on a post by Arsenal Fan TV, which read "Wenger needs to go".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|6 hr
|AdvancesPhartsx
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|10 hr
|BuddyPhartzx
|77
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|12 hr
|BoothPhartas
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|14 hr
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|14 hr
|RadarPhartss
|33
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|14 hr
|CarPhartss
|5
|Gibbs rides Mixed Open winner at Chipley Park
|18 hr
|OpenPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC