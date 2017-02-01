Alastair Cook, right, has not informe...

Alastair Cook, right, has not informed Trevor Bayliss, left, of his captaincy plans

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

England coach Trevor Bayliss remains in the dark about the future of Test captain Alastair Cook but is prepared for whatever decision the batsman makes. It is more than five weeks since a visibly drawn Cook suggested the 4-0 defeat in India would force him to consider his position as skipper but there has been no news during the limited-overs leg of the trip, which ended on Wednesday with a humiliating collapse in the Twenty20 decider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 6 hr CatPharrts 176
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 7 hr UpPhartzz 22
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... 9 hr PuttingPhartz 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... 12 hr OpenPhartz 2
News Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against Russia 12 hr ReturnsPhartz 2
News Florida's Manatees Predict Different Super Bowl... 12 hr SoapPhartszs 11
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 15 hr WrongPhartzz 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC