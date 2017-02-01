Alastair Cook, right, has not informed Trevor Bayliss, left, of his captaincy plans

England coach Trevor Bayliss remains in the dark about the future of Test captain Alastair Cook but is prepared for whatever decision the batsman makes. It is more than five weeks since a visibly drawn Cook suggested the 4-0 defeat in India would force him to consider his position as skipper but there has been no news during the limited-overs leg of the trip, which ended on Wednesday with a humiliating collapse in the Twenty20 decider.

