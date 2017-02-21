Adam Lallana signs new three-year deal at Liverpool
England international Adam Lallana has extended his stay at Liverpool after the club announced on Wednesday that he had signed a new contract. Press Association Sport understands the England midfielder has agreed a new A 110,000-a-week three-year deal - effective from this summer - with the option of a further 12 months.
