Adam Lallana an integral member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad
Midfielder Adam Lallana has an important role to play on and off the field for Liverpool as he has emerged as one of Jurgen Klopp's leaders. The England international's form this season saw him rewarded with a new A 110,000-a-week three-year contract on Wednesday as he enjoys his best season since arriving at the club in the summer of 2014.
